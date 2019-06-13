WINSTON-SALEM — Salem College will remain on probation with its accrediting agency for another six months.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges put the private women's college on probation last June for issues with finances and financial reporting.
The commission announced Thursday that it has extended Salem College's probation through December because it says the school remains out of compliance with one accreditation standard — financial resources.
But Salem seems to be making progress. A year ago, the commission penalized Salem for being out of compliance with four separate financial standards.
Thursday's decision came at the end of the commission's Board of Trustees meeting in Charlotte. The Southern Association generally makes accreditation decisions twice each year — in June and at its annual meeting in December.
Despite being on probation, Salem College remains accredited.