GREENSBORO — Before the pandemic, the N.C. A&T campus would be hopping on the final day of semester classes.
Students would be hanging out in the sun. Longboarders would roll through campus, and there would be Double Dutch. Inside the new student center, the game room with the pool tables would be packed, the first floor lobby would be jammed with students and the lunchtime line at Chick-fil-A would be crazy long.
Now? The sun still shines, but the skateboards and jump ropes have been packed away. The student center and most all other campus buildings have been locked up tight. About the only people Cortez Starkes sees on campus these days are his suitemate, the cafeteria workers and the exercise group that meets each night in the quad outside his temporary residence hall.
Because of COVID-19, college students at A&T and across the nation left campus and take classes online, and nearly all university employees are working from home. But Starkes, who will get his master's in business administration next week, is one of only a few students still left on campus at the city's two state universities.
"It's like a ghost town," Starkes said Thursday on the final day of A&T's spring semester classes. "It's really quiet."
• • •
At the start of the spring semester in January, UNCG and A&T together had about 11,000 students living in university residence halls and apartments. As COVID-19 began to spread into North Carolina, the two universities and all other UNC System schools ordered their students to leave campus in mid-March.
All of North Carolina's public universities let a few students to stay: students who couldn't get home right away, a number that included many international students; students who had a sick parent at home; students who didn't have internet access to continue their classes online; and students who had unstable home situations or no place to go.
Across the UNC System, 95% of 65,000 students living in university housing had vacated their dorm rooms by the end of March. UNCG granted exemptions to about 150 students. A&T allowed about 330 to stay. By the end of April, as students figured out how to get home or made other living arrangements off campus, the on-campus population had shrunk even more — to about 90 at UNCG and about 170 at A&T.
Both Greensboro universities took similar steps to house the students who remained. They moved two students into four-person suites or apartments so each person could have his or her own room and, where possible, their own bathroom. The main dining hall remained open for takeout meals. The student health center stayed open, too, and campus police and security guards continued to patrol campus. Students can get help in person from housing office employees who live in the dorms and online from academic, career and mental health counselors.
A&T did some other things to keep on-campus students entertained and engaged. It bought several video game systems and laptop computers to loan out. It covered moving expenses for students who had been living in university-leased apartments several miles from campus. The housing office also arranged for twice-weekly online group workout sessions.
"We are a culture of care," said John Lowney, A&T's executive director of housing and residence life. "We are intentionally caring about our students. The students are at the center of what we do."
UNCG, meanwhile, has twice delivered to students care packages that contain snacks, plants, puzzles and other fun items. And a UNCG employee is assigned to check in with each student weekly to make sure they have what they need to complete the semester successfully.
"We know that living alone can be isolating," said Cathy Akens, UNCG's vice chancellor for student affairs. "We wanted them to know there was someone who cared about what they're doing and how they're doing."
• • •
Bas Leyte, a rising sophomore at UNCG, is OK with alone time. He plays varsity basketball for the Spartans, and he has spent thousands of hours in the gym by himself working on his game.
But a nearly empty campus, usually home to 20,000 students, is a little unnerving.
"It is what it is," Leyte said in a phone interview this week. "I don't have a big problem with what's going on at this time. I've got a routine going before I drive myself completely crazy."
On weekdays, Leyte is out of bed by 9 a.m. He works out in his new-to-him on-campus apartment with dumbbells and resistance bands, following a program set up by UNCG's strength and conditioning coach. He heads over to the cafeteria about midday to pick up lunch and bring it back to his apartment.
Next is classwork and a FaceTime call with his mom back home in The Netherlands, which is six hours ahead of Greensboro. His parents and two sisters are healthy, Leyte said; "they're doing their part" to stay safe.
About 3 p.m., it's time for another workout. This time, it's basketball drills, sometimes by himself near his dorm, sometimes with teammates at a nearby city park. He'll dribble and pass and work on footwork. There's no shooting because the city has covered up all the basketball goals and UNCG's gyms are closed. Sometimes he'll run, but he's taking a break from jogging because the pavement is tough on his knees.
"I'm in pretty good shape right now," Leyte said. "But there's only a certain amount of shape I can be in considering this situation."
Around 6 p.m. Leyte will fix dinner. (Chicken fajitas, he said, are his go-to.) At night he'll watch shows on Netflix and play video games. He's bingeing the drug lord drama "Narcos," something his head coach recommended. His video game of the moment is Fortnite, which he usually plays with his classmates from the New Hampshire prep school he attended before enrolling at UNCG.
Weekends, he said, "are for relaxing": more shows, more video games and a break from school work and basketball.
Most days, Leyte said he sees almost no one except his suitemate, another UNCG basketball player. Until students had to leave campus, the two shared a dorm room. These days, they pretty much keep to their own rooms.
"We don't want to get too close to each other," Leyte said. "We take the social distancing pretty seriously."
Leyte celebrated his 19th birthday on April 4 by himself. His coach sent over an apple pie cake — "It was delicious," Leyte said — and he did homework.
Leyte said he probably could have gone home when UNCG closed its campus. But the Netherlands has been more locked down than the United States, and Leyte was worried that he wasn't going to be able to work out or play basketball despite his mother's offer to rebound his shots. And even if he could make it home, could he get back to Greensboro before the fall semester in August? His coaches are here and basketball is here, so Leyte chose to stay on campus until he could move into an off-campus apartment in early May.
Leyte said he's alone but not lonely. He's making the best of a quiet campus and an unprecedented situation.
"I'm trying to be positive," Leyte said. "I don't think being negative about it would help anybody."
• • •
It's not hard for Cortez Starkes to count the number of people he sees each day on the A&T campus.
There's his suitemate, whom he has lived with for the past three semesters. He might see one other person when he goes out for a run. The other day, when he went to the dining hall to get food, he counted three cafeteria workers and one other student.
And if he looks out the window about 6 each night, he'll see seven to 10 people exercising together in the quad outside his residence hall.
"That'll be the most amount of people you'll see at any one time," Starkes said. "Other than that, you don't see anybody."
Though Starkes compares the feeling of living on a nearly empty college campus to being grounded, it's not like he's stuck in his dorm room. He'll grab meals at the cafeteria or the 1891 Bistro, the only two eating spots still open at A&T. He'll drive to get fast food. He walks his service dog, Nyla, a mix of terrier and American bulldog, several times a day. And he'll use the computer lab or laundry room in his residence hall.
"It definitely doesn't feel like you're in school," Starkes said. "At times you feel like you're the only person in the building."
The 25-year-old Starkes was living and working as a graduate assistant in a university-leased apartment complex when A&T announced in March that students would have to leave campus. (Graduate assistants work for the university housing and residence life office and oversee the resident assistants.) Problem was, Starkes had been on his own for the past eight years and had nowhere else to go. He hasn't lived at home in his native Greenville, S.C., since going off to college in 2012. After graduating from Gardner-Webb University in 2016 and before enrolling in A&T's MBA program two years later, he rented an apartment in Charlotte.
A&T agreed to move Starkes and his roommate, also a graduate assistant, to a four-bedroom suite on the main campus. The two are pretty tight. Starkes said they watch TV and play video games together in the suite's common area but try to keep their distance the best they can. They don't wear masks inside, but Starkes said they're careful to wash their hands each time they leave and return to the suite.
Starkes said he's keeping in touch with family back home. On Easter Sunday, he picked up pot roast and collard greens from a restaurant near campus and joined about a dozen other adult family members on a Zoom call. One of his uncles, a pastor, led them in prayer. Everyone showed off the meals they had made or bought. Normally, the whole family — parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins — would have gone to church, shared Easter dinner and hunted for Easter eggs. But in this time of coronavirus, a virtual get-together was the best everyone could do.
"It was nice to see everybody," Starkes said. "But at the same time I missed everybody being all together."
To pass the time, Starkes is applying for jobs, finishing up his classes and getting ready to move to Raleigh after graduation. He has nothing but praise for A&T during this unusual time. "I think they did they best they could to accommodate students," he said.
But, he added, "it was very different this year. Very different."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.