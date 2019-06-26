GREENSBORO — The chief academic officer for Guilford County Schools is leaving after just one year in the job.
Brian Schultz is set to become the assistant superintendent of auxiliary services for Cabarrus County Schools on Monday. His resignation from Guilford County Schools is effective Sunday.
The auxiliary-services position is the top operations job for the Cabarrus school district, similar to the chief operations officer job here. Cabarrus County is northeast of Charlotte and includes the city of Concord.
In Guilford County, Schultz was the district's top instructional leader other than the superintendent. Before joining Guilford County Schools, he served as chief academic officer in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. He had also served as a teacher, principal and in other instructional leadership roles in Cabarrus County.
Schultz's departure comes about a month after Julius Monk, the district's executive director of facilities since 2013, left to become the chief operating officer for Durham Public Schools. In that role, he has taken on a broader responsibility: overseeing construction, maintenance, school nutrition, transportation, school safety and security.
According to information on the Durham Public Schools website, Monk is a Durham resident with children in the public schools there. He started with Guilford County Schools in 2001 and held a variety of roles, including construction project management. He also had a two-year stint working for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.