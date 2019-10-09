High Point University and the College of Charleston also reported mumps cases on their campuses within the past week.

It’s a good bet that increasing numbers of the children who are flocking into North Carolina…

DEALING WITH MUMPS

Mumps is a contagious viral illness that spreads by contact with saliva or droplets from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person. Here’s how health experts say you can slow its spread:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water.

• Cover your mouth when you cough. Use your sleeve or elbow, not your hands.

• Don’t share eating utensils or beverage containers such as cups, cans or bottles.

• If you show symptoms, get some rest and try to stay away from people for five or more days.

• Get a third dose of the MMR vaccine. The CDC recommends a third dose if you live in a community where a mumps outbreak has occurred — such as on a college campus — and you’ve had close contact with an infected person.

For more information, visit the web pages on mumps compiled by the CDC or the N.C. DHHS.