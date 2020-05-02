When schools were ordered to close and shift to distance learning in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guilford County Schools set up a meals-to-go program to ensure students would have healthy meals.
The district has served 1,032,677 meals in that time, officials said Saturday in a news release.
The district averages between 33,500 and 34,000 meals served per day at more than 100 school and neighborhood sites, according to the release.
"Yesterday was School Lunch Hero Day," the district said in the release, "and we join our community in saying thank you to school nutrition workers for keeping our students healthy and full during the school closure."
The state-manded closure of schools goes through the end of this academic year. The last day for students in Guilford County Schools is June 5.
Check out these News & Record photos from March and April of the meals-to-go program:
