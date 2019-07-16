GREENSBORO — A UNCG research center will use a new $5 million grant to study a program that lets North Carolina students take college classes while they're in high school.
The U.S. Department of Education grant will go to the SERVE Center, an education research center at UNCG.
UNCG said Tuesday that the SERVE Center will work with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the N.C. Community College System and the RAND Corp. to study the state's Career and College Promise program.
This eight-year-old dual-enrollment program helps high school students take community college or university courses while in high school so they can earn credits that count toward both a high school diploma and a college degree. Some school districts have used Career and College Promise to establish early colleges, which are special public high schools on college campuses where students can get both high school and college credit.
The SERVE Center study will look at how former Career and College Promise students do after they leave the program. It also will examine the program's cost and implementation.
“We need to know what really works — and what doesn’t — and make changes accordingly,” Julie Edmunds, the SERVE Center’s program director for secondary school reform, said in a news release. “It’s about re-envisioning what it takes to successfully prepare students for college and today’s jobs.”
Edmunds will lead the project. Her research focuses largely on student performance and graduation rates at early colleges nationwide.
The grant is another major award for the SERVE Center, which said on its website that it has won more than $200 million in education-related contracts and grants over the past 30 years.
The SERVE Center is located on the north campus of Online Gateway Research Park in Browns Summit.