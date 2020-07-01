GREENSBORO- Janice Ratliff went above and beyond her duties at Elon University to take Black students on campus under her wing. Now the retired staff member has a campus building named in her honor.
The private university in Alamance County announced the naming in a news release this morning, calling her "a mentor to generations of Black students." Members of the school's board of trustees voted on the honor in April. The school had been holding out to share the news at a formal dedication, but decided to go ahead after the dedication was postponed to spring 2021 due to COVID-19.
As quoted in the news release, Ratliff said she was one of few Black staff members when she started working at Elon in 1981.
"Back then, Black students didn’t have anywhere to be, anywhere to gather, and they would come up to our office," Ratliff said. "I wanted to make sure they had a place to share about the experiences they were having or not having. The students needed us — they just needed a safe place to talk to someone they trusted, and that just evolved through the years."
Darryl Smith, who graduated in 1986, said Ratliff basically adopted him when he arrived on campus.
“She was so supportive, and she wanted to make sure we had an opportunity, and that we could take advantage of that opportunity," Smith said in the news release. "Who I am today is because of people like her — people who put in the time for me, and who made sure I could be successful."
Ratliff began her career with the Elon as an administrative assistant in the Office of Cooperative Education, according to the news release. She went on to work in the Office of the Vice President and Dean of Students, the Office of Student Development, the Office of Auxiliary Services and the Office of Student Health and Wellness, retiring in 2016.
In addition to her informal outreach to black students, she served as adviser to the Black Cultural Society, which is now the Black Student Union, the Gospel Choir and Elon’s Finest.
“To have a building on campus named for her is one way Elon can take a step to honoring the legacy of Janice Ratliff and so many others who went above and beyond during their tenure at Elon to support students, particularly Black students who didn’t initially have a supportive network here,” said Aliana Harrison, the president of the Elon Black Alumni Network, as quoted in the release. "Janice built that network for us and taught us the importance of embracing and supporting one another."
Ratliff is the first Black staff member to have a building on campus named for her. The Janice Ratliff Building houses the offices of Residence Life, Student Care and Outreach, and Student Conduct. It is located adjacent to the Global Neighborhood and Loy Center, north of the Moseley Center, according to the news release.
“The magnitude of this honor is unbelievable, to say the least," Ratliff said the news release. "I feel honored, humbled, appreciative and excited, all at the same time.”
