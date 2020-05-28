Guilford outfits buses with 'Wi-Fi'

A school bus leaves Guilford County Schools’ Moen Transportation Center on Franklin Boulevard in Greensboro in 2016. The district has outfitted some buses with Wi-Fi and is sending them to school and community sites to help students access the internet for distance learning.

 Andrew Krech/News & Record

GREENSBORO — School buses outfitted with "Wi-Fi" will go out to eight community sites to provide internet access to historically underserved areas.

Guilford County Schools said the "smart buses" will allow students to access the district's online learning, which has been in effect since the state closed school buildings in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"One of the largest disruptions to online learning has been just getting online," Angie Henry, the district's chief operations officer, said Thursday in a news release.

Each bus can handle up to 65 connections at a time, and the Wi-Fi range is 300 feet.

Students won't be allowed on the buses.

The sites were picked based on census data, which showed areas where students live that lack internet connectivity, the district said.

The program will start with a total of 10 buses shared among eight sites. The number of buses and the locations will be reassessed based on what data shows after a couple of weeks, the district said.

The bus hotspots are in addition to nearly 20 school sites throughout the district that also offer Wi-Fi connectivity in their parking lots.

Click here for more about school hotspots and other district information on the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 70,000 students have logged into the district's online learning platform since distance learning began on March 18, officials said. More than 80% of students are taking part in online learning activities on a regular basis, the district said.

Here's the schedule for the "smart" buses:

  • Smith Homes, 707 W. Florida St., Greensboro, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., Tuesdays/Thursdays.
  • Ray Warren Homes, 1306 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 9 a.m.-noon, Tuesdays/Thursdays.
  • Hampton Homes, 1300 Ogden St., Greensboro, 1-4 p.m., Tuesdays/Thursdays
  • Claremont Courts, 2702 Patio Place, Greensboro, 1-4 p.m., Mondays/Wednesdays.
  • Partnership Village, 135 Greenbriar Road, Greensboro, 9 a.m.-noon, Mondays/Wednesdays.
  • Glen Haven Center, 430 Greenbriar Road, Greensboro, 9 a.m.-noon, Mondays/Wednesdays.
  • JC Morgan, off Gordon Street and the Five-Point area, High Point, 9 a.m.-noon, Mondays/Wednesdays.
  • Carson Stout, off Brentwood, Leonard & Meredith streets, High Point, 1-4 p.m., Mondays/Wednesdays.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments