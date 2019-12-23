GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce plans to honor two community leaders at its annual luncheon coming up in January.
Greensboro lawyer Alan Duncan and community leader Mae Douglas were the winners of the Chamber's top two awards, the Chamber said in a news release.
Duncan is the winner of the Thomas Z. Osborne Award Distinguished Citizen Award, which honors residents who have demonstrated extraordinary community service and achievement.
Douglas was chosen to receive the Athena Award, presented annually to a woman who embodies professional excellence and community service and who actively assists other women in their attainment of their own professional excellence and leadership skills.
Both awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Luncheon on Jan. 22.
Duncan is a partner at Turning Point Litigation in Greensboro, serves as vice chair on the North Carolina Board of Education and participates in several other education-related boards and task forces. He served on the Guilford County Board of Education for 18 years, including 16 as chair.
Douglas is a community leader, philanthropist and the former executive vice president and chief people officer at Cox Communications in Atlanta. After her retirement and relocation back to Greensboro, she has focused on community service.
The Chamber said "her personal philanthropy is focused on the most vulnerable in our community to ensure they have access to employment, education and health care."
