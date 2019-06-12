I-74 crash

A crash involving a dump truck, a tractor-trailer and a car shut down I-74 westbound in Winston-Salem around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the interstate, which is also U.S. 311, will be closed for some time.

Interstate 74 westbound is shut down west of Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer, a dump truck and a car shut down all travel lanes, officials said.

The wreck occurred sometime after 3 p.m. and will likely result in a lengthy shutdown of the interstate, dispatchers said. Injuries of an undetermined extent were reported.

Winston-Salem police is advising drivers to find an alternate route and exercise caution in the area.

I-74 and U.S. 311 share the road designation on the freeway.

