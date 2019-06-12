Interstate 74 westbound is shut down west of Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer, a dump truck and a car shut down all travel lanes, officials said.
The wreck occurred sometime after 3 p.m. and will likely result in a lengthy shutdown of the interstate, dispatchers said. Injuries of an undetermined extent were reported.
Winston-Salem police is advising drivers to find an alternate route and exercise caution in the area.
I-74 and U.S. 311 share the road designation on the freeway.
Engine 19 and Ladder 5 on scene of a motor vehicle accident at NB311 @ Union Cross Rd. Both lanes of NB 311 are blocked. #wsfire .145 pic.twitter.com/tRmk3b4I8u— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) June 12, 2019