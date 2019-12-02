GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. is taking more steps to get public input for its 2030 Vision Plan with an online survey.
The downtown economic-development agency has spent this year researching public opinion on "goals, strategies and 'big moves' that will shape Downtown for the next 10 years."
It will compile a final report in 2020.
DGI also plans a "pop-up" event to collect public opinion that will be announced later.
To complete the online survey, go to https://downtowngreensboro.org/2030-vision-plan/.
