GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. is taking more steps to get public input for its 2030 Vision Plan with an online survey. 

The downtown economic-development agency has spent this year researching public opinion on "goals, strategies and 'big moves' that will shape Downtown for the next 10 years."

It will compile a final report in 2020. 

DGI also plans a "pop-up" event to collect public opinion that will be announced later. 

To complete the online survey, go to https://downtowngreensboro.org/2030-vision-plan/.

