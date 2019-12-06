Presnell and Freeman

From left: David Lee Presnell Jr., 33, and Brenda Lea Freeman, 19,

 Courtesy of Davidson County Sheriff's Office

LINWOOD - Two people were arrested Friday in connection with contacting a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl online and planning to bring her to North Carolina "for sexual purposes," according to Davidson County Sheriff's detectives.

David Lee Presnell Jr., 33, and Brenda Lea Freeman, 19, used an online chat to attempt to obtain explicit photos of the girl, according to investigators with the Newbury Police Department in Massachusetts, which contacted Davidson authorities. 

A search warrant of a home at 193 Plymouth Lane in Linwood suggested that both Presnell and Freeman were also communicating with multiple other juveniles, some being as young as 8 to 10 years old, sheriff's reports stated.

Both were taken into custody and charged with one count each of Solicitation of a Minor by Electronic Device, Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor under 16 Years Old, and Felony Conspiracy to commit Human Trafficking – Child Victim, officials said.

Presnell and Freeman were being held Friday at the Davidson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Jan. 6, 2020.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are forthcoming, reports stated. Authorities could not comment on other possible victims, including whether any may live in North Carolina, according to Captain Cory R. Mann of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

When asked about how Presnell and Freeman know each other, Mann said the pair is in a "dating relationship."

The sheriff's office acknowledged the Newbury Police Department and the Ipswitch Police Department (both in Massachusetts), which worked in conjunction with the Massachusetts Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, as well as the NC State Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in the investigation.

