VANCEBORO — A 39-year-old man fatally shot his wife, three young children and their dog before shooting himself in the head, authorities said.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes provided details today about the deaths of the family in Vanceboro, about 110 miles southeast of Raleigh, media outlets reported. The bodies were discovered Friday after a family member told authorities that she had been unable to contact the family since Wednesday evening.
When deputies arrived, they saw a body through a partially opened curtain and forced their way into the home, Hughes said. They found the body of Michael Ireland in the master bedroom with a gunshot to the head and a revolver beside his body. The family dog was in the same room.
The bodies of 26-year-old April Ireland and 8-month-old Caroline were on a living room couch. Michael, 4, and Bryson, 3, were on another couch in the living room. All had a single gunshot wound.
The sheriff said there were no signs of a struggle inside the home.
