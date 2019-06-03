When it came down to the wire last week, Guilford County’s two Democratic state senators took different paths in response to the N.C. Senate’s version of the 2019-21 budget.
Veteran state Sen. Gladys Robinson voted for the proposal while her Democratic colleague, freshman state Sen. Michael Garrett, sided with the majority in their party.
Garrett voted against the proposal that ultimately passed by a 14-vote margin.
Robinson, who is serving her fifth term, said she was among several Democrats voting in favor of the Republican-led Senate’s proposal because the document includes important benefits for her constituents.
The state Senate proposal features $1 million to help residents of eastern Greensboro recover from an April 2018 tornado and millions of additional dollars for N.C. A&T State University.
“We have worked together to get what we need for our constituents,” Robinson said Monday in a telephone interview. “And I think that goes beyond partisanship. It’s about benefiting the people that we serve.”
In a news release issued after Friday’s vote, Garrett acknowledged that “there were some items in this budget that I would like to see kept and built upon.”
But he reached the opposite conclusion from Robinson because the Senate version continues a decade-long pattern in budgets driven by GOP leadership that “do not reflect the needs of families, students, teachers and retirees,” Garrett said.
“Big corporations get a big tax cut while we again fail to fully fund public education and close the Medicaid coverage gap, which would help half a million North Carolinians,” Garrett said.
Garrett added that pluses in the Senate version include its resolve to give state employees a “reasonable raise” and its support for Guilford County Schools’ planned Career and Technical Education initiative.
“However, Guilford County families need to see more benefits in order for me to vote ‘aye,’” Garrett said.
Other missing ingredients in the Senate proposal were its lack “of a school construction and maintenance bond aimed at repairing our crumbling school infrastructure, nor did it include a cost-of-living adjustment for retired state employees, just to name a few problems,” Garrett said.
Friday’s vote tally approving the Senate version of the two-year budget was 30-16, with four excused absences and no Republicans voting against the measure.
It now moves along for further review by a joint House and Senate committees.
The House approved its version May 3, then sent it to the Senate for that body to review and make the proposed changes that won senatorial approval Friday.
In last month’s House vote on its proposed budget, the tally among Guilford representatives was split along party lines with two Republicans in favor, three Democrats opting against and a fourth granted an excused absence.
In the Senate, two Republicans also represent parts of Guilford County, state Sens. Jerry Tilllman of Archdale and Rick Gunn of Burlington.
Gunn voted for the Senate version Friday while Tillman had an excused absence.
In Friday’s vote, two other Democrats joined Robinson in voting for the Senate version, state Sens. Ben Clark of Raeford and Milton “Toby” Fitch of Wilson.
Robinson said that the Senate proposal’s hefty increase in appropriations for two N.C. A&T programs played a role in her vote.
She said that she has worked years to secure the $7.5 million additional, annual appropriation that puts the Greensboro school on equal footing with “all the other research, doctoral universities.”
The state Senate version would bring A&T’s total annual allotment for such doctoral programs to $10 million, putting it on an even keel with East Carolina University, N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Charlotte, she said.
The Senate version also would provide just more than $1.6 million that N.C. A&T could use each year for required matches to secure federal grants for agricultural research.
The school had been hampered in seeking such grants because it lacked matching money, and federal officials were poised to drop it from further consideration for such awards if the situation was not rectified, Robinson said.
Greensboro city officials included the $1 million for tornado relief on a list of key legislative requests they submitted to Guilford legislators this year.
Robinson said that she is hopeful the compromise budget that emerges from House-Senate talks will include additional money for Guilford County programs not in the proposal senators approved Friday, such as additional money for High Point’s furniture market and for that city’s John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival.
Robinson noted that she has been serving this session as chairwoman of Guilford County’s 10-member legislative delegation.
“What I have said to all members of the delegation, both Republicans and Democrats, is that our intent has to be to get what Guilford County needs,” she said.
