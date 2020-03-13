ASHEBORO — A 19-year-old was sentenced to jail on Thursday for threatening to kill students and staff at Wheatmore and Trinity high schools, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. 

In 2018, Jacob Thomas Norris of Trinity, who was 17 at the time, was charged with solicitation to commit murder, a felony.  He was removed from the Wheatmore after making the threats.  

He convicted Thursday and sentenced to a maximum of six years and 10 months of jail time for threatening to kill students and staff at the school, according to a news release. 

The Randolph County District Attorney's Office said in the release it has a "zero-tolerance approach to school violence." 

