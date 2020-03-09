GRAHAM — A 34-year-old man was shot in the head Sunday evening and authorities a man in the assault, according to a news release from Graham police.
At 7:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 100 E. Hill St. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived they found Antonio Williamson had been shot in the head, according to the release. He was transported to a local trauma center by ambulance and is being treated for life threatening injuries.
Investigators identified Donald Douglas Vincent, 52, of Graham, as the perpetrator, according to the release.
Vincent is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon. He was arrested without incident shortly after the shooting and was being held in the Alamance County Jail on a $350,000 secured bond.
