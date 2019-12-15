GREENSBORO — Officers found a 21-year-old man shot and lying in a roadway early today, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
At 3:39 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street after a receiving a report of a man lying in the roadway. They found Chaunci Rashan Rutledge, 21, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
EMS responded and provided treatment, but Rutledge later died, according to the release.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide and no information about possible suspect(s) was available.
Spring Garden Street was closed between Granite Street and Chapman Street; it is unclear if that area has reopened to traffic.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
