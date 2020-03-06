HIGH POINT — Police found a 78-year-old man shot dead at the front door of his home on Thursday, police said in a news release.
William Franklin Morrison died at 801 Meredith St., according to the release. Police said detectives are still investigating.
No additional details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bayard Crump at 336-887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
