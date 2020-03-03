LIBERTY — A 4-year-old girl was abducted by her noncustodial mother, and authorities are seeking help with finding her, according to a news release from Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
The missing girl, Imonie Arily Stanback, is black, 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Imonie was last seen wearing a bow that glows, a gray Old Navy jacket, an orange and white shirt, black tights and blue and white socks.
She was taken from Freedom Preschool at 304 W. Swannanoa Ave. in Liberty at 1:15 p.m., according to the release. It's unknown which direction she traveled from there.
Her birth mother, Hennessy Stanback, who does not have custody of the child, is suspected in the abduction, according to the release.
Anyone with information about Imonie's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Liberty Police Department at 336-622-9053.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.