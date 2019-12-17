A Winston-Salem man whose body was found in an Ebert Road house on Monday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Winston-Salem Police said Tuesday. The man’s 91-year-old mother was also fatally shot with the same gun, police said.
Officers are not looking for any suspects in the deaths.
Police identified the two deceased people as Helen Forster North and Eric Allen North, 62, both of 3984 Ebert Road.
Officers went to the home about 3:43 p.m. after a family member concerned about the welfare of the two residents called police, Lt. Gregory Dorn said. Both the mother and son were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Evidence gathered at the scene and preliminary autopsy findings helped police determine the cause of death for both people. Police found a gun at the scene that appears to be the weapon used in the shootings. Ballistic tests are being taken for confirmation.
Helen Forester North’s death marks the 29th known homicide in Winston-Salem compared with 25 during this time in 2018.
North is listed as the owner of the house at 3984 Ebert Road, according to Forsyth County tax records.
