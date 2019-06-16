ASHEBORO — An 18-year-old man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a car at an apartment complex on Sunday morning, according to a news release from Asheboro police.
At approximately 11:41 a.m., officers responded to Coleridge Road Apartments, 1120 Kemp Blvd., after a 911 caller reported a deceased male inside a vehicle.
Officers found Brian Anthony Lee of Asheboro dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot, according to the release.
The department's Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Leah Burnette at 336-626-1300, Ext. 312, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.