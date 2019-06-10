WHITSETT — A 4-year-old died after a single-car crash Sunday, and her mother, who was driving, is charged in the girl's death.
Sara Lindsey Mcglynn, 47, of Whitsett, was northbound in a 2014 Chrysler minivan on N.C. 61 near Homeview Road in Guilford County, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.
At about 6:30 p.m., the minivan traveled off the roadway to the right and Mcglynn overcorrected, crossing the center line and running off the road to the left, according to the release.
The minivan struck a concrete drainage ditch and then a concrete wall at the drainage pipe for a private driveway. It came to rest on the southbound shoulder.
The girl, Madeline Fichack of Whitsett, was sitting on the passenger side of the second row and was improperly restrained, according to the release. She was transported to Moses Cone Hospital, where she died, authorities said.
Mcglynn and two other passengers, Madeline's 2-year-old and 8-year-old siblings, suffered minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital.
Mcglynn is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, having no operator’s license, child restraint violation, driving left of center and reckless driving.
Troopers said drug impairment is suspected and are awaiting test results.