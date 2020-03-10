Donald Douglas Vincent

GRAHAM — A 34-year-old man who was shot in the head Sunday evening has died and now the alleged shooter is facing a first-degree murder charge, according to a news release from Graham police.

At 7:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 100 E. Hill St. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived they found Antonio Williamson had been shot in the head. He was transported to a local trauma center by ambulance, but died on Monday, according to the release.

With Williamson's death, investigators upgraded charges filed against Donald Douglas Vincent to first-degree murder.

Vincent, 52, of Graham, was previously charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon. He was arrested without incident shortly after the shooting and was being held in the Alamance County Jail. 

