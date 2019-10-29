Jarrett Somers

GRAHAM — A warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old Burlington teen who is wanted for indecent liberties with a child in Mebane.

Jarrett Lee Somers Jr., of 2111 N. N.C. 49, Burlington, was identified as the suspect after the victim and the victim's mother were interviewed by investigators with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office's Special Victims Unit, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Investigators responded to the 2200 block of Farrell Road in Mebane on Oct. 14 in reference to an alleged sexual assault.

Somers had agreed to meet with investigators voluntarily but did not show up. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

According to the arrest warrant, the incident happened when Somers was 16 years old and the victim was at least five years younger than him.

Somers was last seen in the company of his mother, the sheriff's office said. Both were in a 1998 Navy blue 4-door Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows and an unknown N.C. tag.  It is believed that the two are in Alamance, Orange, or Durham counties.

If anyone locates them, they are asked to call 911.

