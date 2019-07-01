GREENSBORO — A 14-year-old is dead Monday after a shooting in Sussmans Park.
Greensboro Police identified the victim as Kingmenmireseti Smith of Greensboro.
Smith's death marks the city's 22 homicide this year, three more than this time last year.
"We're continuing to deal with violence in our community," said James Hinson, Greensboro Police deputy chief. "This is a senseless act that occurred."
Greensboro Police responded at 4:54 a.m. to a shots fired call in the area of Sussmans Street and Ashe Street.
Hinson said officers found a victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He said various people tried to help the victim who died.
Hinson said there is no motive and no suspects.
"We encourage them to come forward and speak with police so that we can continue to investigate this active investigation," Hinson said.
GREENSBORO — An early morning shooting in Sussmans Park left one person dead Monday morning.
The shooting brought the city's homicide total to 22, three more than this time last year.
"We're continuing to deal with violence in our community," said James Hinson, Greensboro Police deputy chief. "This is a senseless act that occurred."
Greensboro Police responded at 4:54 a.m. to a shots fired call in the area of Sussmans Street and Ashe Street.
Hinson said officers found a victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He said various people tried to help the victim who died.
He added that police are trying to contact the victim's family and because of that is not yet releasing any information about the person.
Hinson said there is no motive and no suspects.
He also declined to give further details about where inside the victim was found and further information.
"We encourage them to come forward and speak with police so that we can continue to investigate this active investigation," Hinson said.