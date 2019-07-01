GREENSBORO — Police began their week investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in a Greensboro park Monday morning.
Greensboro Police officials said Kingmenmireseti Smith of Greensboro died from gunshot wounds in Susssmans Park.
"We're continuing to deal with violence in our community," said James Hinson, Greensboro Police deputy chief. "This is a senseless act that occurred."
Smith’s death marks the city’s 22nd homicide this year, three more than at this time last year.
He is the second person younger than 18 to die in a violent crime this year and the third high school student.
Greensboro Police responded at 4:54 a.m. Monday to a shots fired call in the area of Sussmans and Ashe streets.
The park has more than 14 acres of land that includes a basketball court, picnic shelter, outdoor fitness equipment and playground.
Police focused their attention toward a field near the wooded area by Mile Run Creek near a path off of Ashe Street.
Hinson said police found Smith in the park and tried to help him. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
Hinson said police have not developed a motive or suspect in the case.
He said police are speaking with potential witnesses and asks anyone who may know something to contact them.
"We encourage them to come forward and speak with police so that we can continue to investigate," Hinson said.
Tips can anonymously be given to Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or by texting the keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.