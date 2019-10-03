A Davidson County Grand Jury indicted three people after Thomasville police said a woman traded her child to another couple in exchange for a car.
Alice Leann Todd, 45, of Bud Kanoy Road in Thomasville, is accused of trading her 2-year-old child to a married couple in 2018 in exchange for a vehicle, the Thomasville Police Department said in a news release.
Police began their investigation July 23 when Tina Chavis went to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center with a 2-year-old child who had bruising, police said. Hospital staff notified police and child protective services. Chavis originally claimed she was the child’s mother, but later told authorities she adopted the child, investigators say.
When Chavis couldn’t produce any documentation of the adoption, authorities said, the child was placed in the care of another family member.
Investigators determined Chavis and her husband, Vincencio Romero, traded a vehicle for the child.
Chavis, Romero and Todd are charged with the unlawful sale, surrender or purchase of a minor, and all are being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond, Thomasville Police Said.
They are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.