GREENSBORO — Police responded to an overnight home invasion that left a woman and infant suffering from gunshot wounds.
Greensboro Police Lt. C. Stevens said investigators believe that around 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday, three men entered a house at 2424 New Orleans St.
During the invasion, a 25-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were shot, Stevens said.
He added that both the woman and baby are expected to survive.
Investigators are still processing the crime scene and gathering information.
Stevens said further information isn't immediately available.
