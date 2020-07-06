GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a woman injured by gunfire on Sunday night died this morning, police said in a news release.
Officers responding to an aggravated assault call found Suzanne Polastre with gunshot injuries in the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street at 11:35 p.m, police said.
Polastre, 47, was transported to a hospital for treatment and later died from her injuries.
Police did not release any suspect information or additional details.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can use the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
