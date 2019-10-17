ASHEBORO — A woman was found shot to death near the Lake Lucas bridge on Old Lexington Road northwest of Asheboro.

Around 1:23 a.m. on Thursday, Randolph County Communications received a call that a body had been found, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Investigators are on the scene.

Old Lexington Road is closed to traffic between Lake Lucas Road and Back Creek Road.

Anyone who may have knowledge of or information about this incident, or may have been travelling through that area between midnight and 2 a.m., is urged to call 911 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-672-CRIME or 7463.

