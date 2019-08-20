Updated at 3:20 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police said a woman died Tuesday morning after her vehicle left Guilford College Road and hit a tree.
Greensboro Polices spokesman Ron Glenn said investigators will not release the woman's name until her family is notified.
Glenn said officers are investigating what caused the single-vehicle wreck involving a 2013 Honda Pilot.
He said the woman was transported to Moses Cone Hospital but died from her injuries.
Police closed part of Guilford College Road near Sapp Road Tuesday morning and delayed traffic to investigate the wreck.
The roads are reopened but the wreck remains under investigation.
