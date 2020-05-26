A Winston-Salem woman who was found beaten in a park has died.
Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, died from her injuries on Sunday.
Lt. Gregory Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department said a man and woman found Crawley just after 7 a.m. near a walking path in Gateway Commons Park in the Aster Park area off Northwest Boulevard. She had visible head injuries.
Dorn said that officials at the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office found that Crawley died from blunt-force trauma and strangulation. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.
Vanessa Tuberville, one of Crawley’s nieces who lives in Virginia, said her aunt was found on top of a hill and that she had been raped and brutally beaten.
Dorn declined to comment on whether Crawley had been sexually assaulted.
Tuberville said Crawley was the aunt of Jada Paul, the wife of NBA basketball star and Forsyth County native Chris Paul.
No arrests have been made, and detectives are seeking to interview anyone who might have seen anything between midnight and 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Crawley used to live in the area and had been in contact with her family before she went walking in Gateway Commons Park. Police haven’t determined when she might have been assaulted, Dorn said.
“She was just a good person,” Tuberville said. “She was a Christian. She bothered nobody. She shouldn’t have been done that way.”
Last year, Crawley was reported missing but was later found. The report said she suffered from cognitive disorders.
Tuberville said she is still trying to wrap her head around the idea that her aunt is dead.
“It’s just hard to believe that someone did that to Loraine. She’s just like an angel,” she said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be reached on Facebook at Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.
