A woman has been arrested after she was linked to a bank robbery two years ago in Winston-Salem, authorities said Wednesday.
Ashley Nicole Langley, 34, of Elm City, is charged with common law robbery, according to FOX8/WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.
The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 720 Coliseum Drive on Jan. 29, 2018, the television station reported.
A woman entered the bank and used a note to demand money. The woman left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Langley Tuesday after identifying her as the suspect, the television station reported.
Langley, who was arrested in Nash County, was being held in the Nash County Jail with her bond set at $3,500.
