GREENSBORO — A woman accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl last week is now also accused of abducting a second little girl the same day.
N'denezsia Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro is charged with second-degree kidnapping of a 2-year-old child, prosecutors said Wednesday.
She is already charged with first-degree kidnapping in the Oct. 9 abduction of 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment from a merry-go-round at Claremont Court Apartments off Phillips Avenue.
Prosecutors said Lancaster is accused of kidnapping the second child from the same playground but said she brought her back unharmed before Ahlora was taken. Because the first child was returned, Lancaster was charged with a lesser crime in that case, prosecutors said.
Police still haven't released a motive in the kidnappings and didn't say why the first girl was returned. They also have not released any details about the second kidnapping other than to say last week they were investigating Lancaster in connection with other possible abductions.
Lancaster's bail has been increased to $1,051,000, according to jail records. She is being held in the Guilford County jail and has been ordered to get a mental health evaluation before she can be released.
Lancaster made national headlines last week after Ahlora's father and stepmother reported her missing.
Three of Ahlora's siblings, all under the age of 10, witnessed her kidnapping and ran to their nearby apartment to get their uncle.
When they returned to the merry-go-round she was missing.
Greensboro police, along with the State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI, spent the evening of the kidnapping and the next morning searching for Ahlora. Officers released still frames of surveillance videos showing a woman, later identified as Lancaster, at the playground and at a nearby Dollar General.
A witness recognized Lancaster as a woman he had met earlier that week. Police also identified her through an open assault case officers were investigating. In that case, she is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after cutting a man with a box cutter, prosecutors said in court Monday.
Police searched for about 25 hours until they learned Ahlora had been left in front of Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street, about six miles from where she had been taken.
Ahlora was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where doctors found she had no injuries and released the toddler to her family, said Shaye Wallace, Ahlora's stepmother.
The search for Lancaster ended Saturday morning when she was brought to a police station by "an associate," according to officers.
At Lancaster's first appearance in court on Monday, her attorney told the judge she is bipolar and he believes she has other mental health issues.
Greensboro attorney Daniel Harris said Lancaster didn't understand the effect her actions would have on the community.
“She’s sorry for the trauma she caused everyone,” Harris said. “Especially the family of the little girl.”
