A former taekwondo instructor in High Point has been charged with 18 rape and sex offense charges, according to the High Point Police Department.
Marcos David Medina-Ramirez, of Winston-Salem, is charged with four counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and 14 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.
The incidents involved three juvenile females who were students at the Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do at 3935 Brian Jordan Place in High Point, where Medina-Ramirez, 23, worked.
Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do issued a statement Tuesday about the incident, stating they became aware on May 30 that an adult instructor at their High Point location allegedly engaged in inappropriate communications with young female students at the location.
The instructor was terminated May 31, the statement from a Winston-Salem-based law firm, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton said on behalf of the martial arts business.
"The former instructor, through his conduct, violated all of our values and broke the trust of our students and our school," the statement read. "While we do not and cannot understand or in any way condone that conduct, we understand the seriousness of this situation and, as instructors and parents, we share the pain and the concerns of our students and their families."
Police became aware of the incidents, which they said began May 1, 2018, when they received a report on June 10 about possible sexual assaults at the High Point business.
Warrants have been issued for Medina-Ramirez, but have not yet been served, investigators said.
High Point Police detectives with the Special Victims Unit are investigating the incident.
Tiger Kim’s statement said the business is cooperating with law enforcement and the Guilford County District Attorney’s office.
"We are heartbroken for the victims and their families and shocked by what we have learned," the statement said.
The business declined to make further comments at this time.
Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do opened its first school in Winston-Salem about 20 years ago, and operates a group of family-oriented taekwondo schools throughout the Triad.
Tiger Kim’s has locations in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Clemmons, Kernersville and High Point.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mustian at 336-887-7964 or CrimeStoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.