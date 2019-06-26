A former taekwondo instructor in High Point has been accused of sexual assaults against three juvenile female students.
Warrants have been issued for 23-year-old Marcos David Medina-Ramirez, of Winston-Salem, after High Point police were notified June 10 of possible assaults at Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do at 3935 Brian Jordan Place, according to a police news release.
During the course of the investigation, police detectives said they learned that the sex offenses happened between May 1, 2018, and June 25, 2019.
Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do issued a statement Tuesday about the incident, stating that they are aware that an adult instructor at their High Point location allegedly engaged in inappropriate communications with young female students at the location.
The instructor was terminated May 31, the statement from a Winston-Salem-based law firm, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton said on behalf of the taekwondo location.
"The former instructor, through his conduct, violated all of our values and broke the trust of our students and our school," the statement read. "While we do not and cannot understand or in any way condone that conduct, we understand the seriousness of this situation and, as instructors and parents, we share the pain and the concerns of our students and their families."
After conducting interviews with victims, as well as witnesses, and consulting with the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office, probable cause was established and charges were obtained.
Warrants for Medina-Ramirez are for charges on four counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 and 14 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.
Not all of the warrants have been served, investigators said.
The investigation into this incident was handled by detectives with the Special Victims Unit of the High Point Police Department.
High Point Police detectives are still conducting an investigation into this incident.
Tiger Kim’s statement said the business is cooperating with law enforcement and the district attorney.
"We are heartbroken for the victims and their families and shocked by what we have learned," the statement said.
Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do opened its first school in Winston-Salem about 20 years ago, and operates a group of family-oriented taekwondo schools throughout the Piedmont Triad.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mustian at 336-887-7964 or CrimeStoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.