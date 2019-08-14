A Winston-Salem police officer was arrested Wednesday on child-abuse charges in connection with incidents that happened in June and October 2018, authorities said.
Officer David Benjamin Ingram, 36, of Trace View Drive is charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, police said. Those charges related to an incident Jun 19 in which a child sustained serious injuries.
Ingram also is charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile in connection to the same child suffering non-life threatening injuries on Oct. 2, 2018, police said.
Ingram has worked as a police officer since March 2006, but he has been suspended pending termination, police said. Ingram was released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond, police said.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29 and Sept. 9.
Jaimie Leonard Binkley, 31, of Trace View Drive is charged with child abuse inflicting serious physical injury in connection with incident June 19, police said. Binkley also is charged with child abuse in connection with the Oct. 2, 2018, incident.
Investigators didn't describe the relationship between Ingram and Binkley or say what the child's relationship to Binkley and Ingram is. Police didn't identify the child or describe his or her injuries.
Binkley was initially charged on Nov. 28, 2018, with contributing to a delinquency of a juvenile in the October incident, police said. At that time, she was released from the Forsyth County Jail on a written promise to appear in court.
This time, Binkley was released from custody after posting a $50,000 bond, police said. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.
In 2014, Ingram went to the accident scene allegedly involving former Winston-Salem Fire Chief Antony Farmer. Farmer was accused of driving a pickup that reared-ended a woman's car, according to a lawsuit.
Katrina Newton, her mother, Delores Dalton, and Newton's daughter filed the lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court in October 2014 against Farmer and others, including the city of Winston-Salem.
According to the lawsuit, Newton was driving her 2011 Honda on South Main Street near Pasadena Drive on March 26, 2014, when a large, dark-colored Dodge pickup hit her car from behind. The truck had a large Dodge sticker in the rear window, but Newton and her passengers couldn't get the license plate.
All three suffered injuries, including Dalton, who had a torn rotator cuff, according to the lawsuit.
Ingram was told by one of the witnesses that the truck was leaking fluid and where the truck might be. Ingram told Newton that he would look for the truck and return later. The lawsuit said Newton, her mother and her daughter stood on the road for 45 minutes. At 11:06 p.m., Newton called 911 and was put through to Ingram, who told her to drive her damaged car to her house and wait for him, according to the lawsuit.
Later that night, Ingram came and told Newton that he couldn't find the truck's driver.
Winston-Salem police investigated and determined that the truck that hit Newton belonged to Farmer. Farmer said in court papers that neither he nor his truck was involved and that whatever physical damage his truck had was there before the accident. No one was ever charged in Newton's accident.
Farmer retired from the Winston-Salem Fire Department at the end of 2014. The lawsuit against Farmer was dismissed in April 2016.