A Winston-Salem man was shot in the stomach Friday while he was walking along Reynolds Park Road, authorities said.
Timothy Stanback, 61, of Reynolds Park Road was taken to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, Winston-Salem police said.
Officers responded to a reported shooting at 2:35 p.m. in the 2900 block of Reynolds Park Road, police said. Officers found Stanback with the gunshot wound.
Stanback told officers that he was walking in the 2900 block of Reynolds Park Road when he heard gunshots, police said. Stanback then realized that he had been shot.
Stanback couldn't provide any information about a suspect to the officers, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
