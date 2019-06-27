KERNERSVILLE — A person was accidentally run over during a disturbance early Wednesday morning that resulted in a lockdown at Kernersville Elementary, police said in a news release.
Officers responded at 7:42 a.m. to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Bodenhamer Street and found a person had been accidentally run over by a vehicle. The person, whom police did not identify, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
During the investigation, officers determined that Christin Donnell Nelson of Winston-Salem was involved in the disturbance and had fled the scene on foot, according to the release. Nelson was seen in the area of the elementary school, which prompted the lockdown.
Police said he was later apprehended without incident near Old Winston and Hopkins roads and the lockdown was lifted.
Nelson had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was held without bond, according to the release.
On Thursday, police charged Nelson with second-degree trespass; breaking and entering; resist, delay or obstruct; and misdemeanor larceny injury to personal property. Bond on those charges was set at $4,000.