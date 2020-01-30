A Winston-Salem man was arrested Thursday after investigators accused him of trafficking a large amount of cocaine, court records show.
Ernesto Otoniel Rubio Valdez, 30, of Kinard Drive was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in cocaine, according to an arrest warrant. Valdez also was charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession with the intent to sell and distribute marijuana, all felonies, other arrest warrants say.
In addition, Valdez is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors, court records show.
A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy accused Valdez of possessing and transporting slightly more than 5 pounds of cocaine, intending to sell and distribute that amount of cocaine, possessing slightly more than 1½ ounces of marijuana, possessing vacuum sealed bags, a plastic bag, and clear rubber container to store marijuana, maintaining a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup to keep and sell a controlled substance, resisting Deputy B.B. Jones by showing Jones a fictitious South Carolina driver's license when Jones was conducting a routine traffic stop and investigating a violation of the state's controlled-substance law, according to the warrants.
Valdez was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $1.5 million, a court record shows. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.
