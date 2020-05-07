A Winston-Salem man was arrested Thursday in the April 28 traffic death of a Lexington school administrator, authorities said.
Richard Allen Moore, 53, was charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving and other offenses, Winston-Salem police said.
Moore was released from custody Thursday after he posted a $25,000 bond, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Holly Marie Hinson, 35, an assistant principal at Lexington Senior High School, died and two others were injured when two vehicles collided nine days ago n in the 3900 block of North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, police said.
Hinson, 35, a Winston-Salem resident, died at the scene of the collision, police said.
The crash occurred at 12:10 p.m. when Moore was driving a 2004 Jeep Laredo north on Liberty Street, police said. At the same time, Lisa Tofano Hathaway, 27, of Lexington was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot south on Liberty Street.
Moore's vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with Hathaway's vehicle, police said. Hinson was a front-seat passenger in Hathaway's Honda.
Moore and Hathaway were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.