ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — A fugitive from North Carolina wanted in a rape case has been arrested in a small Arizona city south of Phoenix.
Eloy police say 41-year-old Enrique Martinez-Garcia was taken into custody June 3 on a felony arrest warrant.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that according to court documents, Martinez-Garcia was wanted by the Winston-Salem Police Department on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child and statutory rape.
He's being held without bond in the Pinal County jail pending an extradition hearing scheduled for Friday.
Prosecutors say that in North Carolina, first-degree rape of a child is a felony that could carry a sentence of 12 years to life in prison without parole. It was unclear Wednesday if Martinez-Garcia has a lawyer yet for his case.
