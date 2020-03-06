GRAHAM — A Whitsett man faces charges in a shooting into a home in November.

Authorities said no one was injured in the Nov. 9 shooting.

Nicholas Len Pike, 22, is charged with firing a handgun into a home at 1839 Crissy Lane, arrest warrants show. Deputies found multiple bullet holes in the walls of the home, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. The homeowners told deputies they heard the shots around midnight and saw the suspect running away. 

Officials are still looking for more suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

