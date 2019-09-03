Police tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — A person suffered a gunshot wound following a shooting Monday night. 

At 6:49 p.m. Greensboro police responded to an aggravated assault call in the 5300 block of West Market Street. 

When officers arrived they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to an area hospital. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

