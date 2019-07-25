GREENSBORO — A deputy police chief told a U.S. House subcommittee Thursday that the city has seen a 500% increase in opioid overdose calls since 2014.
"Families are being ripped apart" due to higher criminal activity from the opioid crisis, Deputy Chief James Hinson told the House Committee on Homeland Security's Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism.
Hinson was one of four speakers at Thursday's hearing, "Homeland Security Implications of Opioid Crisis," which was led by U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro.
"The goal of the hearing was to examine the strength and weaknesses of communications between the Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement," said Jack Minor, Walker's communication director. "Additionally, Walker was interested in hearing about the importation of fentanyl and opioids from other nations into our country."
Locally, Hinson said, those countries include Mexico, Turkey and Thailand.
Opioids are a class of drugs that includes heroin as well as legal prescription medications, such as Oxycontin, often used for pain management that can become addictive.
Last year alone, Greensboro officers responded to 67 heroin deaths, 418 overdose calls and seized more than 1,366 grams of heroin, Hinson told the House subcommittee.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said that, as of Tuesday, there have been 57 heroin deaths, 325 overdose calls and 8,478 grams of heroin seized this year.
Hinson told the House subcommittee that 80% of all heroin users began with prescription opioids and 70% of those who have sought treatment for the addiction have relapsed.
In response to the rise in opioid overdoses, the Greensboro Police Department has equipped all patrol officers with Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effect of such overdoses. They have also held symposiums and launched social media campaigns to educate the community on opioids.
The police department also employs five vice narcotics detectives that are designated as Homeland Security Federal Task Force officers. These officers primarily investigate financial crimes, gangs, narcotics smuggling/trafficking and weapons violations.
Hinson said federal, state and local agencies work together to gather and share about people that are part of investigations elsewhere.
Hinson told the House subcommittee a small team of detectives specifically work to find and dismantle narcotics trafficking and bulk currency smuggling organizations. Such groups often use legitimate businesses to illegally move — nationally and internationally — drugs and money through Greensboro.
In November, this team began investigating a pattern of packages shipping through the U.S. Postal Service and arrested 16 people, seized 4 kilograms of heroin, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, eight firearms and $128,250.
Hinson told Walker that he felt that the partnership between federal agencies and Greensboro police is working and beneficial to the community.