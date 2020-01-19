Walmart Graffiti

Graffiti can be seen in the aisle of the Walmart store at 4550 Kester Mill Road in Winston-Salem.

The Walmart store at 4550 Kester Mill Road had two incidents of graffiti vandalism on Saturday, according to Winston-Salem police.

In both incidents, police said a juvenile was involved.

The police report indicated the graffiti was primarily lettering and heart shapes spray-painted in the aisle with paint supplies. The report said there was no racial or ethnic graffiti on the floor.

The first incident occurred about 4 p.m. Saturday and the second at 9 p.m. Saturday. The graffiti caused an estimated $25 in damage for cleanup, police said.

Police said no one was caught in the first incident, but a juvenile was caught in the second incident. Police said the juvenile, who was with his parents, was not charged.

Ben Simpson, who posted a picture of the aisle on his Facebook page, said Sunday he saw profanity in the graffiti and believed most of the damage was recent.

Walmart could not be immediately reached for comment on the graffiti.

