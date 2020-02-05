police lights.jpg
WAKE FOREST — Authorities are investigating what led to three people being hospitalized with stabbing injuries Tuesday night. 

Investigators didn't detail their conditions or identify them, but said it wasn't a random attack.

Shortly after the stabbing was reported, and about 40 miles away, a woman covered in blood entered a convenience store. She told responding Orange County deputies that she had been stabbed and that Wake Forest police were looking for her in relation to a domestic situation, a sheriff's statement said.

But deputies determined the woman wasn't injured and the blood wasn't hers, news outlets reported.

"It is our belief that this woman is a material witness if not a participant of a crime that occurred in Wake Forest," the sheriff's statement said.

The woman was hospitalized for a wellness check and was detained pending an interview with Wake Forest police, WTVD-TV reported.

