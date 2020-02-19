Thomas Christopher Mcdowell

FIELDALE, Va. — A 34-year-old woman is in critical condition and her unborn child is dead after the mother was shot in the face Tuesday night, authorities said.

Krystal Anne McReynolds, 34, of Bassett, Va., was shot at least once in the face, the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Virginia said in a news release. Deputies responded about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday to a home in Fieldale and found the injured McReynolds, who was taken to a local hospital then transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities discovered McReynolds was pregnant at the time of the shooting and that the unborn child had died. They did not say how far along she was in her pregnancy. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Deputies charged 35-year-old Thomas Christopher Mcdowell of Fieldale with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bail in the Henry County jail.

The sheriff's office said more charges are expected.

