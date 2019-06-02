GREENSBORO — Police had just finished totaling Thursday the number of shootings they had responded to in May when another round erupted in the city.
At that point there had been 226.
Then they added another.
And another — a fatal shooting that, with a separate killing in High Point, put the countywide homicide total at seven more than this time last year.
Greensboro officers responded about 11 p.m. Thursday to 5514 Tomahawk Drive to a reported shooting near a park. They found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital.
Less than four hours later they were on another shooting call.
Steven Anthony George, 28, of Greensboro died Friday morning after an intruder shot him inside his Woodmere Drive home, police said.
Authorities said George’s autistic son was also there at the time but was unharmed and is now in the care of family members.
George’s death marked Greensboro’s 17th homicide this year.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said between May 1 and midday Thursday, officers had responded to 26 shootings into occupied dwellings and 27 aggravated assaults.
That’s in line with the 21 shootings into occupied dwellings and 34 aggravated assaults the department responded to in April.
Glenn did not have a total for how many people were injured. He said the department’s computer system does not tally the number of injuries in each incident.
Shootings also kept High Point officers busy the last two days in May.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, High Point officers responded to a public disturbance involving about 30 people in the 300 block of Ardale Drive.
When the first officer arrived, police said, he saw 31-year-old Carlissa Clark shooting into the crowd.
Clark is facing numerous related charges after her arrest.
At 1:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call from a man who said his brother, 28-year-old Rayshun Terry, had been shot at the intersection of Wesley Drive and East Green Street.
Officers learned from witnesses that Terry had been trying to break up a fight involving his brother, whose name police have not released, when someone shot at the people involved and struck Terry in the chest.
Terry died at an area hospital.
A wave of gun crimes over Memorial Day weekend led High Point police to release 10 pages of information about recent shootings including those arrested, those wanted and where shootings occurred over the past week.
As of May 20, the department has seized 165 firearms this year.
High Point police said in the release that their focus will continue to be on people and their associates participating in the city’s violent crimes.
The killings in Greensboro and High Point on the last day in May brought to eight the number of homicides across the county for the month: four in Greensboro, three in High Point and one in the county limits.
May 4 — Nekeywan Thomas, 38, was found shot at Oakwood Forest Mobile Home Park at U.S. 29 North in Guilford County.
May 5 — Diamond Zykia Lytle, 25, was stabbed to death at 123-B Teakwood Drive in Greensboro.
May 6 — William Jones, 23, of Greensboro was shot to death in the 2900 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in High Point.
May 12 — Tre’vis Rashad Hawkins, 22, of Greensboro was found shot at the Mill Entertainment Complex at 816 S. Elm St. in Greensboro and later died.
May 15 — Furmann Leshawn Bailey, 20, was found shot to death in a vehicle at 3220 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
May 23 — Cameron N. Owens, 23, of Greensboro was found shot to death in a vehicle in the 200 block of Druid Street in High Point.
May 31 — Steven Anthony George, 28, was shot and killed by an intruder in his home at 1814 Woodmere Drive in Greensboro.
May 31 — Rayshun Terry, 28, of Thomasville was shot and killed at the intersection of Wesley and East Green drives in High Point while trying to break up a fight.
Those deaths bring the county’s homicide total to 27, seven more than this time last year.
