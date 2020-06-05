GREENSBORO — Police released two videos today showing more than 20 people breaking into a pawn shop early Monday morning.
Police said the group broke into First National Pawn, 423 W. Meadowview Road, about 12:05 a.m. Monday and stole a large amount of merchandise.
In video footage, the suspects, some of whose faces are covered by masks, are seen knocking over display cases and taking several items, including a television and multiple firearms.
A second video shows the events from a different viewpoint.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or go to P3tips.com to leave an anonymous tip.
